Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $70.64, but opened at $67.75. Cloudflare shares last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 1,342,224 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,454 shares of company stock worth $20,932,689. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

