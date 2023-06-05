Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $70.64, but opened at $67.75. Cloudflare shares last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 1,342,224 shares.

Specifically, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,454 shares of company stock worth $20,932,689 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

