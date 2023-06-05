Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,623 ($32.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,270 ($28.05) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.88) to GBX 2,545 ($31.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.37) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,389 ($29.52) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($31.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,400.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,462.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a €0.78 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 7,010.31%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($31.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,308.01). Insiders have bought 556 shares of company stock worth $1,293,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

