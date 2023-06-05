Comparing American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) & ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Software and ANSYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $127.55 million 3.49 $12.78 million $0.32 41.13 ANSYS $2.15 billion 13.11 $523.71 million $6.33 51.34

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

American Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Software and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 ANSYS 1 3 5 0 2.44

American Software presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.27%. ANSYS has a consensus target price of $311.92, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than ANSYS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 8.67% 8.67% 6.15% ANSYS 25.74% 12.73% 9.33%

Summary

ANSYS beats American Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment is involved in the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.