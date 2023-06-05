Comparing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Compass Minerals International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.24%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.9% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Compass Minerals International -2.99% -6.08% -1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Compass Minerals International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.23 billion 1.15 -$25.10 million ($0.97) -35.33

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Minerals International.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Compass Minerals International pays out -61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

