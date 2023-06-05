Comparing BILL (NYSE:BILL) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -30.41% -4.84% -2.09% Alteryx -33.68% -139.14% -13.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BILL and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 5 15 0 2.67 Alteryx 0 2 10 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

BILL currently has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 72.74%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than BILL.

This table compares BILL and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $962.71 million 11.88 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -38.65 Alteryx $855.35 million 3.49 -$318.50 million ($4.38) -9.67

Alteryx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BILL has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BILL beats Alteryx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

