Comparing Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Path and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -107.00% -94.76% RVL Pharmaceuticals -152.21% -111.27% -46.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bio-Path and RVL Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 221.97%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bio-Path.

6.4% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Path and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$13.87 million ($2.10) -0.76 RVL Pharmaceuticals $49.72 million 1.76 -$51.69 million ($0.60) -1.47

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RVL Pharmaceuticals. RVL Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals beats Bio-Path on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

