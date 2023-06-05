Comparing Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Locafy and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

GDS has a consensus price target of $28.94, indicating a potential upside of 161.64%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Locafy.

This table compares Locafy and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $3.06 million 2.86 -$3.69 million N/A N/A GDS $1.35 billion 1.53 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -9.62

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81%

Volatility and Risk

Locafy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Locafy beats GDS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy



Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About GDS



GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

