Comparing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices 14.66% 12.66% 11.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Taylor Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.16 N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices $30.87 million 2.21 $2.24 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taylor Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group.

19.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hesai Group and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 244.63%. Given Hesai Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Hesai Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.