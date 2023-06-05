Contrasting Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LexinFintech and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $11.14 billion 0.04 $118.85 million $0.85 2.74 Cipher Mining $3.04 million 211.27 -$39.05 million ($0.12) -21.50

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.58% 12.47% 4.62% Cipher Mining N/A -32.37% -28.34%

Summary

LexinFintech beats Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

