Contrasting Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Clipper Realty and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clipper Realty
|$131.36 million
|0.70
|-$4.76 million
|($0.45)
|-12.64
|American Homes 4 Rent
|$1.49 billion
|8.47
|$273.14 million
|$0.87
|40.10
American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Clipper Realty and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clipper Realty
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|8
|9
|0
|2.53
Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.32%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $36.79, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Clipper Realty and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clipper Realty
|-4.67%
|-15.55%
|-0.50%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|21.69%
|4.62%
|2.74%
Summary
American Homes 4 Rent beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
