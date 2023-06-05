Contrasting Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $131.36 million 0.70 -$4.76 million ($0.45) -12.64 American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.47 $273.14 million $0.87 40.10

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Clipper Realty pays out -84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clipper Realty and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 9 0 2.53

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.32%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $36.79, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50% American Homes 4 Rent 21.69% 4.62% 2.74%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

