Contrasting Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coinbase Global and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 11 9 0 2.12 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $61.48, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Cosmos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.74 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -6.32 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.14 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.05

Cosmos Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94% Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

