Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 251,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,589. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.