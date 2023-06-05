Cormark Lowers Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) to Market Perform

Cormark cut shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Deveron Price Performance

OTCMKTS DVRNF opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Deveron has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Deveron Company Profile

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

