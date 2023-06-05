Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.46 and its 200-day moving average is $492.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

