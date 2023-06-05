Craig Hallum Trims DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Target Price to $7.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

DZSI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. DZS has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

