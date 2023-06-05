Craig Hallum Trims DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Target Price to $7.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSIGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

DZS Trading Down 9.4 %

DZSI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. DZS has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of DZS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.