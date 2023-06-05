Critical Comparison: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) vs. Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Shaftesbury Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $429.81 million 14.09 $152.44 million $1.79 36.30 Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 34.48% 4.04% 2.65% Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and Shaftesbury Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 5 1 2.88 Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $78.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Shaftesbury Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

