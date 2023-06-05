Critical Survey: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -1.49% -3.91% -1.65% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $899.92 million 0.53 -$14.06 million ($0.50) -35.00 XOS $36.38 million 1.81 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.88

This table compares Stoneridge and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 1 0 3.00 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stoneridge currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.29%. XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 327.46%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

