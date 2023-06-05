CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.69. 1,183,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

