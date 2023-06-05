CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $34.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

