Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.82. 48,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,748. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.