Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $207,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,086,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,978,000 after buying an additional 108,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

