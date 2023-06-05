Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,498,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of ACAB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.