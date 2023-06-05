Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $103.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.36.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -365.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,795 shares of company stock worth $46,784,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $93,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.