Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $15.13. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 2,904,319 shares.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAWN. Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,251 shares of company stock worth $492,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

