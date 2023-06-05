Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of DE traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.70. The stock had a trading volume of 547,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,369. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.75 and its 200 day moving average is $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

