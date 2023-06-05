Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $239.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.91. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,791.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

