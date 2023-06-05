DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Insider Sells $572,437.50 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.69.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,514,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
