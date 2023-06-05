Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.53.

NYSE:DG opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $159.12 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

