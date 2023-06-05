Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.29.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $62,281,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 514,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 34.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

