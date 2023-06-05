Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

