DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

