Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

DY opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

