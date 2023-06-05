EAC Price Hits $0.0012 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 67.8% against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $348,121.33 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00344918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0011604 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

