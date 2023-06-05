Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

