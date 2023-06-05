Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
