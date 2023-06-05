Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $178.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,416,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,235,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

