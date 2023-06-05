Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $180.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day moving average is $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,956 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,935. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

