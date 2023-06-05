Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $442.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.01 and its 200-day moving average is $365.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

