ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.76 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $253.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,666.57 or 1.00005607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11412092 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.