Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Buys $250,844.80 in Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Employers Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Employers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Employers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Employers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

