Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $56.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $546.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

