Evercore ISI Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.27.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.