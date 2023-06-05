Evercore ISI Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $170.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.56.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $364,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.1% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

