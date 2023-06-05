EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,142 shares of company stock worth $3,409,682. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

