Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of EXTR opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after buying an additional 2,331,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,506,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,843,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1,039,205.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 935,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 935,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

