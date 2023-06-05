Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 804,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 721,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

