Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Fastly Price Performance
NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly
Institutional Trading of Fastly
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.