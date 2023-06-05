Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $13.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $516.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.