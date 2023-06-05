FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 2,035 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,367.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 240,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

