Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRRPF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.